Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 6.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 2,856,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,370,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Roivant Sciences Trading Up 7.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.
