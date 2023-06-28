Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 6.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 2,856,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,370,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,170.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,170.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,851,861 shares of company stock worth $136,425,337 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.