Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

