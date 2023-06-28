Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Buys $3,836,300.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 2,272,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,586. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.