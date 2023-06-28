RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. 3,344,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,680,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

