RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,284 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT remained flat at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.