RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,026 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,167. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.