RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.21. 53,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.