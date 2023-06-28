RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,866 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $155.27. 598,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,377. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

