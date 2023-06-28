RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 594,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,865. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.