Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Acquires £102,003.20 in Stock

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Ian Krieger bought 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £102,003.20 ($129,692.56).

Safestore Price Performance

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 851.50 ($10.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 939.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 965.29. Safestore Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,183 ($15.04).

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 2,362.20%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

See Also

