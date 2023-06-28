Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.34

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.34 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.36 ($0.23), with a volume of 205823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.25).

Safestyle UK Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of £25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -396.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

