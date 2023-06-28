Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,950 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VOE traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.66. 131,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,278. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

