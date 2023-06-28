Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,406 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

XJH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

