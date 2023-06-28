Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $5,177,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

