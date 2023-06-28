Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,259 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 71,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

