Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 104,559 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 51,971 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,057 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.