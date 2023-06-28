Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.72. 492,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,308. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

