Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,367 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

