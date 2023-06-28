Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. 863,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,914. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

