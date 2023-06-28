Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

