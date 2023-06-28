Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 1,452,933 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

