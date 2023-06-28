Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Salzgitter Increases Dividend

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 7.04%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

