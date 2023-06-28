SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $139.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

