Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Sappi Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About Sappi
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sappi
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.