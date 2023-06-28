Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

