Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE SAR opened at $26.54 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 133.97%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

