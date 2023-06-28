Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $41,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.50. 411,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,490. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.18.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

