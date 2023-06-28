Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,713,668. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

