Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $681.34. 85,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,279. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

