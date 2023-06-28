Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,047 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $33,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $42,182,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.74.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.60. The company had a trading volume of 388,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,763. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $200.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

