Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 58,694 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,694 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.20. 911,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

