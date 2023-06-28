Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Decreased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,348 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

