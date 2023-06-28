Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

