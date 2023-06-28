Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

SCHG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. 494,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,401. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

