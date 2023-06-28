Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. 1,063,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,351. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

