Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scienjoy in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scienjoy Price Performance

SJ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 34,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

