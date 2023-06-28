Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LUGDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.41. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

