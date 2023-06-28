Scotiabank Trims Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Target Price to C$6.75

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

AZMCF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 97,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,036. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

