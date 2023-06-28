Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Séché Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of SECVY stock remained flat at $20.80 on Wednesday. Séché Environnement has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial and chemical waste recycling; electricity and steam supply based on biogas, solid recovered fuel, or wood; decontamination through management and disinfection of infectious medical waste from hospital, medical, and veterinary activities; industrial maintenance and chemical cleaning; industrial wastewater management; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; decontamination, dismantling, and rehabilitation of industrial sites; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

