Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Séché Environnement Stock Performance
Shares of SECVY stock remained flat at $20.80 on Wednesday. Séché Environnement has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.
About Séché Environnement
