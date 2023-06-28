Secret (SIE) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $1,969.10 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00130740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00300021 USD and is down -9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,505.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

