Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 984.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $885.03 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 762.8% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003427 USD and is down -9.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $885.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

