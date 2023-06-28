Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 984.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $885.03 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 762.8% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004564 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017499 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018819 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013901 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,195.86 or 0.99938171 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.