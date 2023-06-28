Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 0.1 %

SEKEY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

See Also

