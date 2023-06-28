Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 39,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 56,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.00 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.19.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. sold 3,441,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $5,437,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

