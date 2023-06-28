Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

MCRB traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $4.86. 5,138,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,419. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $621.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

