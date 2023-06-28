ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 88.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 177.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

NOW stock traded up $6.97 on Wednesday, reaching $546.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

