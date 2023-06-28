ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.13 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 40,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 266,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544 over the last three months. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after acquiring an additional 278,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

