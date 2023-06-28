Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for about 1.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 123,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,363. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.