Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Down 94.8% in June

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 286,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shapeways Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SHPW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,595. Shapeways has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Greg Kress acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shapeways by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shapeways from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Shapeways from $9.20 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

