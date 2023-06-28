Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,740. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

