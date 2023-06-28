Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $6.49 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.39% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 136.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,062,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CALF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 363,808 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

