Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 849 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,947,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. 67,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

